Gallishaw sentenced to life in deadly sexual Tampa encounter: SAO

TAMPA, FLA. — Dewayne Gallishaw will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Gallishaw, who killed a man during a sexual encounter with his boyfriend in 2023, was sentenced by a judge on Friday, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office, 13th Judicial Circuit, said.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in July.

A judge sentenced him to life for attempted first-degree murder and another 30 years for aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said Gallishaw was living with his boyfriend at an apartment on Marsh Harbor Place in Tampa in 2023, when the couple invited another man to the apartment for a sexual encounter.

While the two other men were together, prosecutors said Gallishaw went into a bedroom, retrieved a handgun, returned and pointed it at his boyfriend before shooting the other man in the head, killing him.

Gallishaw’s boyfriend ran into a bedroom, locked the door and called 911. Gallishaw then allegedly fired several rounds through the closed bedroom door.

Authorities said the bullets traveled into a neighboring apartment, striking a 73-year-old woman. She survived her injuries.

Assistant State Attorneys Scott Harmon and Crews Chambers successfully prosecuted this case.