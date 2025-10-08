Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man hit, killed by vehicle while in handcuffs: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating the in-custody death of a man who was fatally hit by a car after being arrested.

Police said a man was arrested on charges related to an ongoing investigation on the evening of Oct. 7 near North Ashley Drive and East Whiting Street.

TPD said while speaking to officers in handcuffs, the man pulled away from officers and ran from them on foot.

According to police, while the man was running, an officer used a taser on him, and he then fell onto the road, where he was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene.

Police said internal reviews of the officers involved will take place to see if they complied with all department policies and procedures.

TPD said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will take the lead on the death investigation, and the Tampa Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit will investigate the crash.

This is an active investigation.

