Man injured in Riverview shooting after reported argument: HCSO

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a man was taken to the hospital after suffering apparent gunshot wounds in Riverview on Sunday morning.

HCSO said deputies arrived at a reported shooting at around 4:02 a.m. on Feb. 15 to find a man with an apparent shotgun wound to his face and foot.

Officials said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, deputies learned the suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument.

HCSO said there is no suspect in custody as of Monday morning and this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.