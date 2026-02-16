'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' arrives in Tampa with focus on infamous ship's passengers

"Titanic: An Immersive Voyage," a new traveling exhibit that just docked in Tampa (4636 N Dale Mabry Hwy), uses special effects and interactive technology to shed new light on the ill-fated British luxury liner.

WATCH: Sean Daly's report

'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' arrives in Tampa with focus on ship's passengers

Focusing on the passengers' harrowing experience on April 15, 1912, the centerpiece of the show allows visitors to sit in lifeboats as a gripping 360-degree sight-and-sound spectacle plays out around you.

There are also elaborate movie-style sets (including the famous staircase from the film) and authentic artifacts from the ship.

Give yourself 90 minutes to see the whole show.

Tickets start at $27 for adults. Kids 4-12 are $24, 3 and under are free.

For more on "Titanic: An Immersive Voyage," go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

Contact Sean Daly First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.