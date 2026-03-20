March Madness brings hundreds of fans and spending to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — March Madness is taking over downtown Tampa this weekend, drawing in hundreds of fans from eight different schools and giving the local economy a boost.

While games are happening inside the arena, spending is happening all across the city. From hotels and short-term rentals to restaurants and ride shares, fans tell Tampa Bay 28 they are turning a weekend of basketball into a full vacation.

“We are from Colorado,” Maddy O’Rourke said. She explained that her crew is staying in an Airbnb and extending the trip beyond the games.

“We’re staying the whole week, we’re going to do some beach time afterwards,” said O’Rourke

Lodging is one of the biggest expenses fans say they pay for, especially for those staying within walking distance of the arena.

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“We are staying at the Marriott right there. It is very nice,” said Tyler Bromley.

Food is another top priority and a major source of spending.

“I’m spending my money primarily on food,” Bromley said.

“That was one of the first priorities: walk around and see what the food options are going to be,” said O’Rourke.

Many restaurants are within walking distance, but some fans say they are using ride-sharing services to explore other parts of Tampa during their stay.

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The Tampa Bay Sports Commission says events like March Madness bring a significant economic benefit to the region.

Claire Lessinger is the senior vice president of events for the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

“Eight fan bases coming to Tampa Bay. They’re staying in our hotels. They’re enjoying our nightlife. They’re out in our restaurants, like you will see a sea of colors representing colleges here this week, and that’s a tremendous amount of opportunity for this region,” said Lessinger.

Lessinger said they will have a full economic impact report after the tournament wraps up.



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. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.