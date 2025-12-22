HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is experiencing a critical shortage of food and toys as the organization works to meet record demand from families in need this Christmas season.

The non-profit said it needs more food and toys to support families. They specifically need toys for children between the ages of 9 and 17. Between now and Christmas Day, Metropolitan Ministries expects to serve more than 3,000 additional families and 8,000 more children.

Metropolitan Ministries faces critical shortage of food and toys ahead of Christmas

The need for holiday assistance is up while donations have declined. Staff here said an ongoing affordability crisis has impacted families right here in our community.

The following are the most needed food items:



Rice

Beans

Soup

Cereal

Other starches

Gift needs for children and teens:



Gift cards

Lego sets

Sports equipment

Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped items as soon as possible to help ensure families receive support before Christmas.

Donation drop-off locations:

Hillsborough County



Tampa Tent

2609 N. Rome Ave., Tampa

West Pasco County



Generations Christian Church

1540 Little Road, Trinity

East Pasco County



Metropolitan Ministries East Pasco Campus

13703 17th St., Dade City

Pinellas County



Holy Cross Catholic Church

7851 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Find more information here.



