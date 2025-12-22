Metropolitan Ministries faces critical shortage of food and toys ahead of Christmas

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is experiencing a critical shortage of food and toys as the organization works to meet record demand from families in need this Christmas season.
The non-profit said it needs more food and toys to support families. They specifically need toys for children between the ages of 9 and 17. Between now and Christmas Day, Metropolitan Ministries expects to serve more than 3,000 additional families and 8,000 more children.
The need for holiday assistance is up while donations have declined. Staff here said an ongoing affordability crisis has impacted families right here in our community.
The following are the most needed food items:
- Rice
- Beans
- Soup
- Cereal
- Other starches
Gift needs for children and teens:
- Gift cards
- Lego sets
- Sports equipment
Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped items as soon as possible to help ensure families receive support before Christmas.
Donation drop-off locations:
Hillsborough County
- Tampa Tent
- 2609 N. Rome Ave., Tampa
West Pasco County
- Generations Christian Church
- 1540 Little Road, Trinity
East Pasco County
- Metropolitan Ministries East Pasco Campus
- 13703 17th St., Dade City
Pinellas County
- Holy Cross Catholic Church
- 7851 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg
