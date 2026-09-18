Mi Cafecito, a longtime mobile coffee shop, finds permanent home in South Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Four years, 400-plus events and a whole lotta miles.

Now, Danny and Lael Martinez, the enterprising couple behind a popular mobile coffeehouse, have finally found a permanent home.

Mi Cafecito — a cozy salute to strong Colombian coffee, homemade arepas and more — just opened at 2202 W Platt St. in South Tampa.

"Our coffee, from Day 1, started in Colombia, from Colombian farms, and it's still coming from Colombian farms today," says Danny.

WATCH: Mi Cafecito, a longtime mobile coffee shop, moves into permanent South Tampa permanent home

MI CAFECITO OPENS IN SOUTH TAMPA

The indoor-outdoor space has been beautifully refurbished, with a fun streetside patio and a stylish, soothing interior.

These are exciting times for Lael and Danny. They achieved their brick-and-mortar dreams. Even better? They're expecting their first child very soon.

"I feel like we're having two babies this fall," says Lael.

For more on Mi Cafecito, go here.

For more Sean Daly fun, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.