Missing 6-year-old found in pond in Tampa died at hospital: HCSO

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
WFTS
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a missing 6-year-old child was found in a pond in Tampa on Thursday.

HCSO said deputies responded to a residence in the 8500 block of J.R. Manor Drive after they received a call about a missing child.

Deputies found the 6-year-old missing child in a nearby pond shortly after 1 p.m., per the report.

HCSO said deputies administered CPR and the child was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

