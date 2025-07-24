Missing 6-year-old found in pond in Tampa died at hospital: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a missing 6-year-old child was found in a pond in Tampa on Thursday.
HCSO said deputies responded to a residence in the 8500 block of J.R. Manor Drive after they received a call about a missing child.
Deputies found the 6-year-old missing child in a nearby pond shortly after 1 p.m., per the report.
HCSO said deputies administered CPR and the child was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation.
