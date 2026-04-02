Motorcyclist dies in SR-400 crash, FHP looking to identify vehicle involved: Officials

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said troopers are looking to identify a tractor-trailer involved in a State Road 400 crash after a motorcyclist died on Wednesday evening.

FHP said a Yamaha motorcycle, operated by a 26-year-old Lakeland man, was traveling westbound on SR-400 at a high rate of speed at around 5:45 p.m. on April 1.

West of SR-566, officials said the motorcyclist overtook two tractor-trailers traveling in the center and outside lanes, which were adjacent to each other.

According to the report, the motorcyclist attempted to lane-split to pass the trucks, but lost control and fell off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was struck by the tractor-trailer in the center lane and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, per the report.

FHP said the tractor-trailer that struck the motorcyclist continued westbound on SR-400 and is currently unidentified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347).