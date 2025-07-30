WIMAUMA, Fla. — Aquilla Morgan is a household name in Wimauma.

As a civil rights pioneer, she was the first black teacher hired at Wimauma Elementary School after the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964.

Now, after 40-plus years of teaching in the district, her name graces the 29th high school in HCPS, Aquilla J. Morgan High School.

WATCH: New Wimauma high school set to open its doors ahead of new school year

New Wimauma high school set to open its doors ahead of new school year

"It's something that I wanted to make sure she was honored for. Her commitment to Wimauma being the first black employee and a dedicated 40-year educator to the children and families of Wimauma," says Latoya Lovett, one of Aquilla Morgan's granddaughters.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Lovett, as well as dozens of other family members, were in attendance to celebrate the opening of the newest high school in the school district.

"The Morgan family has been around for a really long time and to be able to celebrate the life that was Aquilla Jackson Morgan and the family members that are still around and supportive in this community is. It's just something truly amazing," says Principal Brittney Wilhelm.

The school district expects 1,500 students for this school year, but the school was built to meet the rising demand across the area. With a capacity set for about 3,500.

Now, after 40 years of teaching, Morgan's legacy will be carried on for years to come.

"I wanted to make sure that she got her flowers and she received her flowers today for her commitment to our beautiful community and I wanted to make sure her story was shared so that when we speak of Aquilla J. Morgan High School, the families will know that she is from Wimuama as a resident," says Lovett.