HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Each year, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is recognized as Giving Tuesday. It is a day celebrated across the country, encouraging people to donate to non-profits in need and give back.

There are plenty of organizations participating across the Tampa Bay region. Those non-profits say they are hoping to see a surge in generosity and even a dollar can help out.

WATCH Nonprofits hope for surge in generosity on Giving Tuesday

Nonprofits hope for surge in generosity on Giving Tuesday

We spoke to Thomas Mantz, the CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay. He says the need for food in our community is high right now, and even the crew at Feeding Tampa Bay can stretch a one-dollar donation to feed several people.

There are several ways to donate, and if you are someone in need, Feeding Tampa Bay has a lot of resources to help.

Click here to donate and click here to find help.



Share Your Story with Keely



From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.



. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.