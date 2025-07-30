Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Officer shot, hospitalized after shooting near Busch Gardens

The officer, Jordan Laupert, who was shot in the leg and hospitalized, is listed in stable condition.
TAMPA, Fla. — An officer was shot in the leg during an incident near Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, the suspect, 21, went to the Tampa Police Department's District Two Office just before 8:15 a.m. Shortly after leaving, he got the attention of 40-year-old MPO Jordan Laupert on North 30th Street.

Laupert and the suspect engaged in "what appeared to be cordial conversation," TPD said, but as Laupert began to walk away, the suspect shot him in the leg.

TPD said the suspect fled the scene and was found near Busch Gardens' Annie Street entrance with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers believe the suspect was having a mental health crisis.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to police. The suspect's formal identification and next of kin notification are still pending.

Laupert was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery. TPD said he was a school resource officer for Hillsborough High School on temporary patrol assignment during the summer.

Attorney General James Uthmeier took to X to share his thoughts about the incident.

TPD said the suspect never made it into the Busch Gardens interior campus. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expected to release a statement on the incident.

This is a developing story.

