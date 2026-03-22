One man dies in Plant City shooting; detectives searching for suspect: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Plant City early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Around 4 a.m., Hillsborough County dispatch received a call reporting an individual had been shot multiple times, according to a news release.

Deputies responded to the intersection of the westbound Interstate 4 entrance ramp and Branch Forbes Road, where they found a man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO.

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

“Our detectives are working diligently to determine exactly what led to this shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in the release. “We are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest detail could be critical in helping us bring answers to this case.”