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Opa! Tampa Greek Festival gets cooking (and dancing) this Friday and Saturday in South Tampa

Admission and parking are free. Food sales benefit five different charities.
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Tony Jacobson
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TAMPA, Fla. — All together now: OPA!

An iconic cultural celebration since 1981, the Tampa Greek Festival at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church (2418 W Swann Ave.) will be cooking and dancing this Friday and Saturday (Nov. 6 & 7).

Admission and parking are both free. Food sales (and there is A LOT of food and drink to be devoured) benefit multiple local charities.

WATCH "OPA! TAMPA GREEK FESTIVAL IS THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY"

Tampa Greek Festival kicks off this Fri-Sat

The Tampa Greek Festival is a joyous party balancing festivities and faith, community and cuisine.

Greek markets and vendors, Greek bookstores, Greek lessons, and more homemade Greek deliciousness—including baklava in myriad delicious forms—more than you could ever imagine.

The hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

For more on the Tampa Greek Festival, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, go here.

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