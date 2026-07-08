Overnight closures planned at I-4, I-275 interchange in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Drivers traveling through downtown Tampa Wednesday night should expect detours as crews temporarily close all westbound I-4 and southbound I-275 lanes for overnight bridge work.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the closures are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, until 5 a.m. Thursday, July 9, weather permitting, as part of the Downtown Tampa Interchange Safety and Operational Improvements project.
Westbound I-4 drivers will be directed onto northbound I-275, continue to Exit 46B, turn left onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, turn left onto Tampa Street and re-enter the interstate using the southbound I-275 entrance ramp.
Southbound I-275 drivers will exit at Exit 46A, turn right onto Floribraska Avenue, turn left onto Tampa Street and continue south to re-enter I-275 using the southbound entrance ramp.
FDOT said the temporary closures are necessary to allow crews to perform overhead bridge work.
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