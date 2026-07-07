Arrest made after Father's Day block party murder in West Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a block party on Father's Day.

On June 21, TPD said Kevondre Thomas, 29, was shot and killed during a large community gathering near West Main Street and North Albany Avenue in West Tampa.

TPD said a short time after the shooting, investigators located surveillance video from a nearby business that appeared to show Thomas and 30-year-old Roosevelt Harmon arguing before the shooting.

At some point during the argument, TPD said Harmon pulled out a gun and shot Thomas, who was unarmed.

On July 7, Harmon was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Palm Beach County, TPD said. He was charged with murder in the first degree.



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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.