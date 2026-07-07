Temple Terrace Leaders set to consider speed cameras in school zones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — City leaders in Temple Terrace are considering installing speed cameras in school zones as part of an effort to slow drivers down and improve safety for students.

The proposal comes after a recent traffic study found more than 1,000 speeding violations in just three days outside one local school, highlighting ongoing concerns about drivers speeding through school zones.

City officials said the goal is to reduce speeding and protect students who walk or bike to school.

For residents like Alfonso Vruton, speeding in school zones is a daily issue.

“I see a lot of speeding traffic coming through, um, lots of kids in this location walking,” Vruton said.

Vruton lives just down the street from Woodmont Charter School, one of the schools being considered for speed cameras. While he agrees something needs to change to improve safety, he worries the cameras could become more about revenue than protection.

“Personally, I think the speed cameras is a benefit for Hillsborough County more than it is for the community,” Vruton said.

Temple Terrace City Councilwoman Alison Fernandez said any money generated from speed camera citations would only be used for public safety purposes.

She emphasized that her focus is on protecting pedestrians, not profit.

“Safety is a very high priority in the city of Temple Terrace,” Fernandez said.

Police are scheduled to present the proposal to the Temple Terrace City Council Tuesday at 6 p.m.

If approved, speed cameras could be installed at five schools:



Greco Middle School

Woodmont Charter School

Temple Terrace Elementary School

Lewis Elementary School

Riverhills Elementary Magnet School

If the proposal moves forward, the final vote is expected on July 21.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.