Hazmat team responds to gas line rupture on West El Prado Boulevard: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A hazmat team is currently on the scene of a gas line rupture in Tampa on Tuesday morning.
Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) posted via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that construction caused the rupture on West El Prado Boulevard.
TFR said roads are closed on West El Prado Boulevard in both directions between South Drexel and South MacDill Avenue.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Florida law now requires restaurants to disclose fees upfront
Starting July 1, Florida restaurants must disclose all fees — including service charges and credit card surcharges — before customers order.
Florida restaurants are now required to disclose added fees