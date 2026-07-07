Hazmat team responds to gas line rupture on West El Prado Boulevard: Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA, Fla. — A hazmat team is currently on the scene of a gas line rupture in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) posted via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that construction caused the rupture on West El Prado Boulevard.

TFR said roads are closed on West El Prado Boulevard in both directions between South Drexel and South MacDill Avenue.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.