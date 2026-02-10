Parrish man seriously injured after tractor-trailer driver made illegal U-Turn on I-75: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said it arrested a truck driver after he attempted a U-turn on I-75 and struck another vehicle.

FHP said a tractor-trailer was attempting to make an illegal U-Turn onto I-75 southbound from the northbound lanes near the Hillsborough/Manatee County line around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The tractor-trailer was making the turn onto I-75 southbound and was struck by a Toyota Corolla, driven by 28-year-old Parrish man.

Florida Highway Patrol

The 28-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, FHP said.

The 45-year-old tractor-trailer driver Julio Rosa was arrested for reckless driving involving serious injury and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.