PETA offers $5k reward in case of dog found bound and injured in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of whoever abandoned a dog with its front and back legs tied together in Ruskin last week.

The small tan and white dog, believed to be a 2-year-old miniature pinscher and chihuahua mix, was found on Wednesday near G-7 Ranch and Stephens Roads. Authorities said the dog freed its front legs from the bindings and dragged itself down the road, leaving cuts and scrapes on its back legs, until it reached a nearby residence. The homeowner contacted authorities, according to officials.

The suspect has not been identified and may have other animals with them. PETA emphasized that animal abusers are often repeat offenders who pose a threat to the community.

“This dog depended on someone to keep him safe, but was instead tied up and discarded on the side of the road like trash, and it’s only thanks to his remarkable resolve that he didn’t die there,” says PETA Vice President Heather Carlson. “PETA urges anyone who has information about this case to come forward immediately before the individual responsible hurts someone else.”

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Hillsborough County Animal Control at 813-744-5660.