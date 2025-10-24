VIDEO: Lost dog reunited with owner 7 years after he went missing: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A dog missing for seven years was reunited with his owner after being located by a Tampa Police officer.

The Tampa Police Department said an officer saw the dog wandering alone, and he opened his patrol car door, and the pup jumped in.

Watch body camera video of TPD officer locating dog

Lost dog reunited with owner 7 years after he went missing: TPD

The officer then brought the dog to Animal Doctors of South Tampa. TPD said that when the microchip was scanned, it showed the dog named Luca belonged to an owner named Gabrielle, who had lost the dog seven years ago.

Gabrielle kept Luca's microchip account active and paid the yearly fee just in case the dog was found.