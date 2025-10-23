TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — More money is coming for people who had to rebuild after Hurricane Season 2024. The Tampa City Council received an update from city staff about the $2 million set aside to help families in the city.

The money will allow a family earning 140% AMI + 10% to receive up to $30,000 in assistance. That would mean a family of four bringing in $160,000 a year.

Watch full report from Jada Williams

Tampa City Council discusses more money for hurricane repairs, South Howard Flood Relief Project

Recovery funds would cover essential repairs, including drywall, roofing, flooring, cabinetry and HVAC systems for qualifying residents. Reimbursements for completed repairs also qualify.

Not all community members support using general fund money for the recovery program.

"Is it my fault as a citizen. Am I expected to pay for them not buying flood insurance? I live on a peninsula. I live in a dead end. But I have flood insurance. Why? Because who doesn't? The city can't pay for other people rolling the dice and they lost," one resident said.

The city is slated to launch the application portal on November 17 and close it by December 12. Homeowners will be able to apply online or by calling (813) 307-5555 Monday-Wednesday of each week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Applications will be ranked by the hardest hit zip codes and by the date the application is received.

WFTS

Meanwhile, Hillsborough County is processing more than $700 million in hurricane recovery allocations for residents still dealing with storm impacts.

The Tampa City Council also postponed approval of $4.1 million in funding for the South Howard flood relief project on Thursday, citing concerns about the overall financial impact and community division surrounding the controversial infrastructure initiative.

The delay comes as families across Tampa continue recovering from last hurricane season's devastating floods, with city leaders weighing how best to allocate limited resources for storm protection and recovery efforts.

"I think we need to be clear that there are a lot of issues now involved with South Howard," Council Chairman Alan Clendenin said during Thursday's meeting.

The South Howard project aims to address chronic flooding in South Tampa by replacing underground infrastructure, but the proposal has sparked heated debate among residents and business owners.

City of Tampa

"The problem is under the streets, and the only way to fix it is to dig it up. It will be a disruption. It will be hard. But big problems require big solutions, and this is a big problem," one supporter said.

However, critics worry about the economic impact on local businesses during construction.

"We're not talking about one or survivability of one business or two businesses. We're talking about a whole string of businesses from Swan all the way to the Bay Shore. It can't happen," another resident argued.

City Council indicated they need more time to review the South Howard project's financial implications before moving forward with the funding approval.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Apollo Beach, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.