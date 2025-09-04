Dog left on side of the road with legs and feet tied, Animal Control asking for answers

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Animal Control said they are searching for the person who left a dog tied up on the side of a road in Ruskin.

Animal Control said they responded to a report on Sept. 4 of a dog with its front and back legs tied together. The dog managed to get its front feet free and get itself to a nearby house. The owner of the house reported to dog and it is now at the Pet Resource Center.

Animal Control is asking anyone who recognizes the dog or knows anything about this incident to call them at (813) 744-5660.