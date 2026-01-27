Pirates give Mayor Castor an ultimatum ahead of 2026 Gasparilla Pirate Fest

TAMPA, Fla. — The pirates of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla have been spotted in Tampa.

A letter from the pirate’s captain ordered Mayor Castor to meet with Captain Pittman in downtown Tampa at noon on Jan. 27.

Mayor Castor can either surrender the city of Tampa to the pirates or prepare for a pirate invasion.

If she doesn’t give in to the pirates' demands, they could plan to invade downtown Tampa on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 11:30 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28 will be at the meeting and stream it live on the website and Facebook.