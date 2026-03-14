Plant City High School student arrested after bringing firearm to campus: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened multiple victims with a firearm at Plant City High School on Friday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies said two victims reported that a 16-year-old student approached them and demanded cash while threatening to physically harm them. The victims handed over money after he allegedly showed them a firearm inside his backpack, according to a news release.

After the incident, deputies found the suspect at his home in Plant City, where he told them he left the gun at his friend's house. Deputies went there and found the money and the firearm inside his friend's vehicle, per HCSO.

Officials said the firearm was not loaded and there was no ammunition.

Deputies arrested the 16-year-old and charged him with:



Tampering with Physical Evidence

Robbery with a Firearm (Less than $750) (Firearm - Possess) (x2)

Disrupting School Campus or Function

Minor in Possession of a Firearm

Carrying Concealed Firearm

Possession of a Firearm on School Property

"Bringing a firearm onto a school campus and threatening students is a serious crime that will never be tolerated," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Thanks to the quick response from the victims, the school, and our deputies, this situation was addressed before anyone was harmed. We will continue working with our schools to make sure our campuses remain safe places for learning."

HCSO said this remains an active investigation.

Tampa Bay 28 is withholding the suspect's name and photo because he is a minor. For more information on this case, visit HCSO's website.