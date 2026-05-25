RUSKIN, Fla. — Inside Shields Middle School in Hillsborough County, Teresa Dixon’s 8th-grade civics class has been working on something special.

“I am very excited,” said 8th grader America Ramirez.

It’s a time capsule.

“To be opened in 50 years to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence,” said Dixon.

WATCH: Shields Middle School students create time capsule to celebrate America 250

Shields Middle School students create time capsule to celebrate America 250

The students are writing letters.

“To the future,” said Dixon.

“Hopefully in 50 years, the students that are reading the letters can really get a glimpse of what it was like 50 years prior,” said Deanna McCahan, principal of Shields Middle School.

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These 8th graders are writing about all sorts of things for future students.

“I’m just writing, basically asking them and telling them how it is now,” said 8th grader Junior Colon.

“I want to tell them about my time here in Shields Middle School. I also want to tell them about what’s going on currently in 2026,” said Ramirez.

“I’m just writing about how cool I am and how my friends are cool and how my girlfriend is cool,” said 8th grader Anthony Delgado.

The students have been excited about this time capsule.

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“They were jumping up and down. This is amazing,” said Dixon.

“They’re actually talking about like, 'Oh, in 50 years, where am I going to be? How old will I be?’ Some of the students were talking about 'Oh, they’ll be grandparents,' Maybe they’ll have grandkids that are at this school,” said McCahan.

“I bet you I’m going to be wrinkly and you can see my cheekbones,” said Delgado.

When I was there, students read their letters to me, filled with details of their day-to-day lives, their hopes, questions about what the future might be like, and what learning is like now.

“When you think about it, as kids, from just the time they started their education journey in kindergarten to now, things have changed so much. A lot of their instruction is hybrid. Some of it is in person, but some of it is on the computer. With all of the changes that have happened over their lifetime, to think about those changes that are going to keep evolving and what it’s going to look like in 50 years is really exciting for them,” said McCahan.

Dixon listened to her students with pride as they shared what they wrote.

“I’m glad to have this opportunity, honestly, for them. This is just a cool way to leave this school for everybody else,” said Dixon.

“I hope they’re using this time to reflect on who they are now and what’s happening now and really kind of think about what the future might look like. Actually taking this in, more than just saying ‘oh this is something fun to do,' I’m hoping that they do some reflection on this,” she added.

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And while no one knows what the future holds in 50 years, one thing that seems pretty certain is that these students will be okay.

“Chase your dreams. There’s really nothing that will stop you. And if it does stop you, move it out of the way,” said Delgado to his fellow students.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.