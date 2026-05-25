Gold Star mother wants you to remember her son's sacrifice

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — On Memorial Day weekend, families across the Tampa Bay region gathered to honor and remember the men and women who lost their lives while serving the country.

For one Gold Star mother, this years remembrance carried an added weight.

Lorrie Fleming lost her son, Terri, while he was serving in Iraq in 2006. This year marks the 20th anniversary of his death.

"It’s an emotional one for me this year. Terri was killed 20 years ago in 2006," Fleming told Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick.

The anniversary brings fresh emotions for Fleming on an already somber holiday. She shared memories of her son with Tampa Bay 28, flipping through photos and medals that capture who he was.

Fleming said, "That’s my favorite picture. He sent it to me when he was a tanker and he sent me that. It was my favorite because you see that little grin? That little smarty grin? That’s Terri.”

Fleming said the day she found on her son died is still fresh in her mind.

"I remember that day like it was yesterday, even though it’s been 20 years,” Fleming said.

Fleming turned her grief into purpose, supporting other Gold Star families who understand the pain of losing a loved one in service.

While Memorial Day often includes cookout and gatherings, Fleming said the holidays meaning should never be lost.

"I don’t want people to think I don’t want you to have your BBQ or enjoy your weekend. We do. We’re just asking maybe take a few minutes out of your day to remember why we are free," Fleming said.

She encourages everyone to take some time today to honor the fallen and remember the sacrifices they made.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.