Plant City man arrested for driving 154 mph on Interstate 4: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Plant City man was arrested early Sunday morning for driving 154 mph on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a trooper was stationary on I-4 eastbound at about 1:22 a.m., when he saw a Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed, passing traffic and changing lanes without signaling on wet roads.
The trooper entered the roadway to conduct a traffic stop and paced the driver, Cirilo Rayo-Callejas, 19, of Plant City, driving 154 mph while he was behind him, the FHP report stated.
The trooper activated his lights and sirens and pulled Rayo-Callejas over.
He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and dangerous excessive speeds and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.
