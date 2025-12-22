Plant City mourns Helen Parke, 100-year-old matriarch of Parkesdale Farms

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFTS) — The Plant City community is mourning the loss of Helen Parke, the beloved matriarch of Parkesdale Farms, who passed away peacefully on Sunday morning at age 100.

Parke, along with her late husband, founded Parkesdale Farms in 1956 after moving from Pennsylvania to escape harsh winters. What started as a small strawberry operation has grown into a Plant City institution that continues to thrive today under family ownership.

"My grandma and granddad were farmers in Pennsylvania, and they had a dairy farm there, and some vegetables, and then the winters were getting really too cold, so they wanted to come to Florida and see what they could grow here," said Kristen Hitchcock, Parke's granddaughter. "They found Plant City, and they found you could grow strawberries here. So they decided in 1956 to start growing strawberries here in Florida, and she and my grandfather grew strawberries from 1956, and we're still growing them today."

Hitchcock described her grandmother as regal yet humble, someone who made everyone feel like family. Despite her quiet nature, she was the guiding force behind her more outspoken husband and the glue that held the family together.

"Anyone that met my grandma, she was so regal, like royalty," Hitchcock said. "She was so quiet and humble, and everyone loved her like they just wanted to be friends with her, and she made them feel like you were part of our family."

Parke's impact extended far beyond her family. Earlier this year, Plant City officially recognized her contributions by naming July 7 as Helen Parke Day, though she remained characteristically modest about the honor.

"She actually said, 'This is so crazy. I don't understand why they're doing this,'" Hitchcock recalled. "She was like, 'Can you believe they actually did this?' She was so funny."

Even in her final days, Parke maintained her dignified presence, insisting on having her hair done and wearing the right outfit when family visited.

"She wanted her hair done, the right outfit on," Hitchcock said. "I looked at her nails, and I was like, 'Oh, grandma, your nails are so pretty.' She goes, 'I need a new paint job.' This was Thursday."

Parke passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, surrounded by family members who stayed with her through the night. Her granddaughter believes Parke's legacy of treating everyone with kindness and making strangers feel like family will continue to inspire the community.

"All of Plant City loved her," Hitchcock said. "I think they're mourning her as much as we are."