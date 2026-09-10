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Crash shuts down all lanes on southbound Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough

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Florida Department of Transportation
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UPDATE: ALL LANES HAVE BEEN RE-OPENED.

A crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Hillsborough County has all southbound lanes closed, officials said.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the crash was at mile-marker 33 on the Hillsborough side.

All southbound lanes are shut down.

No other information was available about the crash.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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