Plant City police investigating shooting that injured 1 person: PCPD

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday evening, the department announced in a community alert.

Officers responded around 6:16 p.m. to the area of West Baker Street and Thonotosassa Road after reports of gunfire.

Police said they found a victim in a vehicle with injuries. The individual was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives remain on scene, and southbound Thonotosassa Road is closed from Woodrow Wilson Street. East Baker Street (U.S. 92) is also closed at Thonotosassa Road.

Investigators said the shooting is not connected to any recent prior shooting incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plant City police at 813-757-9200.