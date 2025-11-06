Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Police initiate Florida Purple Alert for missing woman in Tampa: TPD

tierra thomas.png
TPD
tierra thomas.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said it has initiated a Florida Purple Alert to locate a missing woman last seen on Nov. 5.

Police said Tierra Thomas, 37, was last seen on the 8500 block of North Elmer Street. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red, white, and blue shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with any information regarding Thomas' whereabouts should contact TPD at (813) 231-6130.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.