Police initiate Florida Purple Alert for missing woman in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said it has initiated a Florida Purple Alert to locate a missing woman last seen on Nov. 5.

Police said Tierra Thomas, 37, was last seen on the 8500 block of North Elmer Street. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red, white, and blue shorts, and flip flops.

Anyone with any information regarding Thomas' whereabouts should contact TPD at (813) 231-6130.