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Police investigating death of woman after shooting in Ybor: TPD

Tampa Police
WFTS
Tampa Police
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YBOR CITY, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said it is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in Ybor City.

Police said just after 1 a.m. on March 24, a man transported a woman with a gunshot wound from the 1500 block of East 5th Avenue to a nearby hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

Detectives at TPD with preliminary evidence suspect the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Police said the people involved in the shooting have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.

Detectives said the shooting is believed to be isolated and the people involved are known to each other.

TPD reports there is no immediate threat to the community.

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