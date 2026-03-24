Women of all abilities learn to be their very best at Quest Inc. Classy and Sassy program

TAMPA, Fla. — The non-profit organization Quest Inc. is proud of all its programs, but during Women’s History Month, they’re especially excited to showcase Classy and Sassy, which help women of all abilities be their very best.

During this month’s Classy and Sassy, the women at Quest Inc. are learning about dental hygiene.

“It’s very important to reinforce, let them know that you are still women, even though you have a disability you are still a woman and you can do anything other women do, you can have healthy relationships, healthy friendships, you can go out into the community, some of our girls are able to get jobs,” said Makesha Robinson, who helps run the class.

Robinson has been teaching health and wellness classes at Quest Inc. for more than 25 years. It’s her personal contribution to women’s history in a community that is sometimes overlooked.

“They are very appreciative, they are very grateful, we try to leave a long-lasting impact on them that they are important, this is a safe place for them, they can talk to us about anything and just want them to feel important and independent and power as young ladies,” said Robinson.

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Participants like Keisha say they’ve learned important tips on everything from makeup to hair to clothing.

“I love that we get to come together as girls and we get to share our strengths with each other and we always have each other's backs,” said Keisha.

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Robinson says it feels good to highlight women’s programs like this and to let other families know they have a voice speaking out for them in the community.

“Especially here at Quest because we really take pride in our work and we really enjoy what we do, so I think we are a big voice in our community,” said Robinson.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.