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Hazmat, TECO respond to gas line rupture causing road closures in Tampa: TFR

Tampa gas line rupture
Tampa Fire Rescue
Tampa gas line rupture
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue said Tuesday afternoon crews are working on a gas line rupture, caused by construction.

The scene is located on East Broadway Avenue, as roads are closed on East Broadway and 7th Avenues in both directions between 40th and 50th Streets.

Tampa gas line rupture March 24

A hazmat team and TECO are working to mitigate the scene.

Roads were closed on March 23 for a different gas line rupture in Tampa.

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