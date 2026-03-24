Hazmat, TECO respond to gas line rupture causing road closures in Tampa: TFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue said Tuesday afternoon crews are working on a gas line rupture, caused by construction.
The scene is located on East Broadway Avenue, as roads are closed on East Broadway and 7th Avenues in both directions between 40th and 50th Streets.
A hazmat team and TECO are working to mitigate the scene.
Roads were closed on March 23 for a different gas line rupture in Tampa.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure using biodegradable plate
A local hospital has a new way to treat patients suffering from severe, radiating rib pain.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital performs Tampa Bay's first slipped rib procedure