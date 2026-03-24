Walmart evacuated after woman allegedly tried to start fire in store: Tampa police

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said a Walmart was evacuated after a woman allegedly tried to start a fire in the store.

Police said preliminary information suggests a woman, who is now in police custody, attempted to light three pieces of cardboard on fire inside the Walmart at 1720 E. Hillsborough Ave for unknown reasons.

While there was smoke, the building was not on fire, and, out of an abundance of caution, store personnel evacuated the building, per the report.

Officials said they are actively investigating the incident and the Walmart remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available