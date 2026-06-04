Portion of Columbus Drive to close this weekend, June 5-8, due to construction: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said Columbus Drive between Nebraska Avenue and Florida Avenue will be closed this weekend for construction.

FDOT said from Friday, June 5, to Monday, June 8, the road will be closed starting at 8 p.m.

Westbound drivers will be detoured right onto Nebraska Ave, then left onto Floribraska Ave, and then left onto Tampa Street to reach Columbus Drive. Eastbound drivers will be detoured left onto Florida Ave, then right onto Floribraska Ave, and then right onto Nebraska Ave to reach Columbus Drive.

FDOT said drivers should use caution while driving through the area.

Officials said the closure is due to construction needed on the overhead bridge work for the Downtown Tampa Interchange Safety and Operational Improvements project. Construction is expected to be completed during spring 2027.