Possible St. Pete Beach noise ordinance pushed to the side

ST PETE BEACH, Fla. — A change to St. Pete Beach's noise ordinance was first reported back in early August.

It's important to note, the changes that were discussed were not formally written down.

However, some of those changes included quiet time hours being changed from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m. and lowering the allowed volume of music in bars.

Local businesses, such as Chill and Tiki Bagels, say those changes could harm the entire beach.

"We have locals and we have tourists. And so when one of those things, like a music ordinance, kind of affects one of those different demographics, it affects everyone," says Karen Powell, owner of Tiki Bagels.

One of the owners of Chill Restaurant & Bar, Ken Hautton, says that days when they have live music result in 30% of their profit.

"There's a lot of other places on the beach that probably half their business comes because of the fact that they have entertainment. So St. Pete Beach is known for that," Hautton said.

In a recent City Commission meeting, the changes were tabled until at least January of 2026. In the meantime, the city will shift its focus to renewed enforcement of the current ordinance.



