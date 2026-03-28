Protesters demand accountability from SPCA Tampa Bay over viral animal cruelty citation

LARGO, Fla — Protesters gathered outside SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo Saturday morning to call for justice for Waddles, a 7-year-old rescue pig treated at the facility.

Waddles gained millions of views on TikTok last summer after suffering a severe sunburn. Kelly Dill of Pork Butt Pastures took Waddles in and helped him heal.

"He was in terrible shape. I've never seen an animal that sunburns, that's the truth," Dill said.

According to court documents, SPCA Tampa Bay was cited for animal cruelty on July 16. The organization paid the citation on August 29, which legally serves as an admission of guilt.

A spokesperson for SPCA Tampa Bay said they paid the citation without knowing it was an admission of guilt.

"Based on incorrect advice, our Board paid a civil fine without understanding it would be treated as an admission of guilt. That was a mistake in process, not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing," Martha Boden, CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay said in a statement.

"We have since taken corrective legal action. Our motion to vacate the plea has been granted. We look forward to our day in court, where the full facts will be presented," Boden said.

With the plea now back in court, Dill and other protesters are calling for accountability.

"Admit your wrongdoing. You know, admit that you didn't do what was appropriate for him," said Dill, "And then secondly, stop fighting the citation. You messed up. Own it."

The next hearing is set for April 1.

Statement from SPCA Tampa Bay CEO Martha Boden about Waddles, the protesters and their allegations of animal cruelty:

We strongly disagree with the protesters’ characterization of animal cruelty. That narrative is not supported by the facts.





SPCA Tampa Bay did not knowingly plead guilty to animal cruelty, and we are actively contesting this matter through the legal process.







Waddles received appropriate, professional care from SPCA Tampa Bay’s animal care team. We stand behind our staff and the work they do each and every day for the thousands of animals that come through our shelter.







This civil citation followed a brief investigation by Pinellas County Animal Services.







Based on incorrect advice, our Board paid a civil fine without understanding it would be treated as an admission of guilt. That was a mistake in process, not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.







The decision to pay the fine was made to resolve a local ordinance matter quickly and avoid diverting donor resources away from lifesaving work.







We have since taken corrective legal action. Our motion to vacate the plea has been granted. We look forward to our day in court, where the full facts will be presented.







All other related charges were dropped by the Largo Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has confirmed that SPCA Tampa Bay is in full compliance with state law and in good standing.







For more than 80 years, SPCA Tampa Bay has served this community with a commitment to ethical, responsible, and compassionate care for all animals.







That commitment has not changed, and it will not change.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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