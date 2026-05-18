Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera resigns, set to run for Florida House District 67

TAMPA, Fla. — Luis Viera submitted his resignation from the Tampa City Council's District 7 seat as he has filed to run for a statewide elected office.

Viera filed to run for the Florida House of Representatives District 67 on April 2, 2025. He submitted his resignation from the city council to comply with Florida law.

House District 67 is currently held by Fentrice Driskell, who was elected in 2018 and is term-limited from seeking reelection.

Viera’s resignation is effective on Nov. 2.

He has served on the Tampa City Council for over nine years.

Read the full resignation letter



LV Resign to Run Stamped Long by Tampa Bay 28