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Raymond James Stadium teases announcement for Kenny Chesney concert in August 2027

Kenny Chesney
Chris Pizzello/Invision
Kenny Chesney performs "Get Along" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Kenny Chesney
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TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is teasing a return to Raymond James Stadium next summer, with the potential for some major opening acts.

In a post on social media, Chesney shared credentials of the "Vibe Room 2027," and then Ford Field shared a teaser saying "Open invite to The Vibe Room... delivered Tuesday" with April 24, 2027 on the credential.

Alongside Chesney's teaser, he shared credentials of past tours, including his "Brothers of the Sun" tour with Tim McGraw in 2012, his tour with Eric Church in 2018, plus a logo for Sheryl Crow, "OD" for Old Dominion and one for Graylen James.

It's not clear who would join Chesney for his show in Tampa.

He's played Raymond James Stadium 8 times in his career and was last here in 2024. Lately, he's been doing a run of shows at The Sphere.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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