Spoto High student arrested after bringing pistol with loaded magazine to campus

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), a 16-year-old Spoto High School student was arrested Tuesday after deputies found a pistol with a loaded magazine in his backpack at the school.

HCSO school resource deputies and school administrators contacted the student at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 14 after receiving a tip. Deputies discovered a pistol with a loaded magazine containing seven 9mm rounds. It did not have a round in the chamber.

The boy was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds, officials said.

"Let me be clear: weapons will never be tolerated in our schools," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Parents, talk to your children and make sure they understand that bringing a weapon to school is not only illegal, it puts lives at risk."