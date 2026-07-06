Rededication of memorial sign for fallen Tampa master police officer Lois Marrero

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) rededicated a portion of W. Kennedy Boulevard between Lois Avenue and Dale Mabry Highway to honor Master Police Officer Lois Marrero.

TPD said Marrero was killed in the line of duty on July 6, 2001 while searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Tampa Police Department

In a social media post, TPD said: “May her legacy live on through the stories shared by those who knew and loved her, through the dedication of the officers who continue to serve, and through every person who travels Kennedy Boulevard and is reminded that a hero’s sacrifice is never forgotten.”