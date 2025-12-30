Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'ReliaQuest Bowl Parade & Pep Rally' kicks off on Tuesday in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — As the University of Iowa and Vanderbilt University football teams prepare for tomorrow’s game at Raymond James Stadium, the annual "ReliaQuest Bowl Parade & Pep Rally" kicks off in Ybor City tonight.

According to the ReliaQuest Bowl’s website, the event starts on Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m. with a parade down Seventh Avenue from 20th Street to 15th Street. The parade will include college bands, high school bands and floats.

The parade will be followed by the pep rally, which starts at 7 p.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The 40th annual ReliaQuest Bowl Game on Dec. 31 will kick off at 12 p.m. for the first-ever meeting between the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-2).

Find more information about the game and tickets here.

