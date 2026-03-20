Repeat felon arrested in Tampa with drugs and firearm: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A nine-time convicted felon was arrested in Tampa after deputies found drugs and a firearm during a search warrant, per the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
HCSO said the warrant was served at a home on North 12th Street.
Deputies seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, about 60 grams of marijuana, 1.25 grams of fentanyl and a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine.
Theron Mathis, 46, faces multiple drug and firearm charges.
'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages
Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.
'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission