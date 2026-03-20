Repeat felon arrested in Tampa with drugs and firearm: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — A nine-time convicted felon was arrested in Tampa after deputies found drugs and a firearm during a search warrant, per the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

HCSO said the warrant was served at a home on North 12th Street.

Deputies seized more than 100 grams of cocaine, about 60 grams of marijuana, 1.25 grams of fentanyl and a loaded semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine.

Theron Mathis, 46, faces multiple drug and firearm charges.