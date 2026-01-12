Roadblock reported after crash on I-275 in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a vehicle crash caused a roadblock on I-275 in Tampa on Monday morning.
FHP said the reported roadblock is in the northbound lanes near mile marker 44.
FHP urges drivers in the northbound lane to use caution.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
