Sam Morril to return to Tampa for live taping of his new comedy special

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Theatre announced comedian Sam Morril will return to Tampa on Feb. 27 for a live taping of his new comedy special.

Morril is a stand-up comedian who last came to Tampa in December of 2023 for a stop on his "The Class Act Tour". In 2024, he released his fifth comedy special, "You’ve Changed," on Amazon Prime.

Morril has made over a dozen appearances on late-night television, including "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Conan," and "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

He also co-hosts the podcast "We Might Be Drunk" with Mark Normand, which has accumulated more than 100 million views and downloads across multiple platforms.

Tickets for the February show will go on sale on Dec. 3 and start at approximately $35. For more information, go here.