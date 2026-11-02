TAMPA, Fla. — A Seminole Heights small business owner is asking the community for help after she woke up Sunday morning to find the front window of her Pilates studio shattered.

Brittany, the owner of Hourglass Pilates, told Tampa Bay 28 she learned about the damage after a friend saw a post in a Seminole Heights neighborhood group and contacted her.

WATCH NOW: Seminole Heights business owner asks for help after storefront window shattered

Seminole Heights business owner asks for help after storefront window shattered

“I definitely didn't expect to wake up to them saying your window's been busted out,” Brittany said.

What surveillance video shows

Brittany showed Tampa Bay 28 surveillance video from outside the studio. She said the video shows headlights approaching the business shortly before the window shatters.

“I can see headlights pulling up and it looks like they stop at the stop sign,” Brittany said. “I hear what sounds like a gunshot go off, the window shatters, and the truck pulls out and keeps going down Hanna.”

Brittany said the video does not show a license plate. She believes the vehicle may be a white Ford F-150 with an extended cab and told Tampa Bay 28 she found additional footage that she believes shows the same truck in the area.

Tampa Bay 28 Tampa Bay 28’s Haley Zarcone speaks with Brittany, the owner of Hourglass Pilates, about the damage to her Seminole Heights business and her plea for help identifying those involved.



Brittany also told Tampa Bay 28 another business a few blocks away had damage to its glass. She said she spoke with that business's owner.

What Tampa Police have confirmed

Tampa Police told Tampa Bay 28 that officers responded to the 6100 block of North Central Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday for a report of a broken business window.

According to police, no one was inside when the incident occurred, and officers did not find items out of place when they arrived.

Based on nearby surveillance footage, investigators believe the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2026.

Hourglass Pilates The side window of Hourglass Pilates in Seminole Heights was shattered early Sunday morning. Tampa police say investigators are still working to determine what broke the glass.

Police have not confirmed what caused the window to break. TPD said officers are still working to determine what broke the glass.

That remains an important distinction in the investigation. While Brittany told Tampa Bay 28 she heard what sounded like a gunshot in the surveillance video and believes the window was shot, police have not confirmed that a bullet caused the damage.

More than a storefront

For Brittany, the damage is personal.

She said opened Hourglass Pilates about a year and a half ago and worked alongside her father, who came from Kentucky to help her remodel the space.

“I literally poured my heart and soul into the studio,” Brittany said, describing how she helped paint, scrub floors and work on the studio before it opened.

She said that after initially wondering how she would handle the damage on her own, people in the Seminole Heights community quickly began stepping in.

Clients helped clean up the broken glass. Brittany said people shared contacts for glass companies, while one member offered to help put plywood over the damaged window.

Tampa Bay 28 A community member helps board up the shattered window at Hourglass Pilates. Brittany says neighbors and clients stepped up to help clean up and secure the business after the damage was discovered.

One community member who helped after learning about the damage told Tampa Bay 28 the response represents what she believes Seminole Heights is about.

“We've already got people coming in asking what they can do,” she said. “That's just what Seminole Heights does. We all rally around.”

What happens next

Brittany said she plans to continue holding classes despite the damage and is now hoping the same community that helped her clean up can help identify the people involved.

“I would please ask for y'all to help me identify who was in the truck, who was driving the truck, whose truck it is,” Brittany said.

Tampa Police are also asking anyone with information that could help identify those involved to call 813-231-6130 and reference case 26-641848.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not yet determined what broke the studio's window.