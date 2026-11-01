4 years later: HCSO detectives still trying to solve killing of girl, 15

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — Hitting the four-year mark, Hillsborough County detectives are asking for the public’s help to find whoever fatally shot a 15-year-old girl.

Laci Gilileo was attending a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2022, when an argument broke out and led to a shooting. She died from her injuries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to crack the cold case.

Sheriff Chad Chronister believes several people who were at the party have not come forward with information.

"Our dedicated detectives never stop pursuing justice," Chronister said. "We hope we can give the families impacted by this senseless violence some sort of healing this holiday season by solving this case. If you were at this party or know someone who was there, please contact our detectives. No lead is too small."

Detectives said Laci, a Bloomingdale High School student, was at the Halloween party in the 9000 block of Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call 813-247-8200.