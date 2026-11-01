Tampa Police Department searching for fatal hit-and-run driver

TAMPA, FLA. — Tampa police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash Saturday night after first fleeing from a traffic stop, authorities said.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers attempted to stop the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche near 13th Street and 28th Avenue. The driver fled, and officers did not pursue the vehicle, police said.

The driver continued east on East 28th Avenue and struck two unoccupied vehicles before running a stop sign and crashing into a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder. The impact sent the Pathfinder into a pole.

Police said the driver of the Avalanche got out of the vehicle after the crash and ran from the scene.

Three adults were inside the Pathfinder. Two suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital, where they were last listed in stable condition.

A passenger in the rear seat died from their injuries.

Detectives are following leads to identify the driver and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call 813-213-6130

and reference case No. 26-641095.